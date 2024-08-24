GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Funds meant for temple development in Karnataka are being reduced, alleges MLA

Deputy leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad has accused the Congress led statement of being anti-Hindu for reportedly stopping the development works of temples in the state and reducing the Muzrai funds

Published - August 24, 2024 06:00 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Arvind Bellad

Arvind Bellad

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad has accused the Congress government of being anti-Hindu for reportedly stopping development works of temples in Karnataka and reducing Muzrai funds.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Friday, he termed it part of the Congress government’s appeasement politics. By reducing funds meant for temple infrastructure and development, the government was trying to destroy the cultural identity, he alleged.

Mr. Bellad said: “These temples are not just tourist spots, but sacred to millions of Hindus. Instead of respecting these pillars of our faith, the Congress government is disgracing Hindu beliefs and tradition. It is nothing but a calculated attack on Hindus”.

The party will be forced to launch a State-wide agitation if the government failed to withdraw its order on reducing funds for temple development, he said.

Mr. Bellad accused Minister for Urban Development Byrati Suresh of taking a chartered flight to Mysuru to take away documents related to the alleged MUDA scam and hiding them. Some of the related documents had been tampered with, he alleged.

Terming the alleged MUDA issue a ₹5,000 crore scam, he alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had got around 800 residential plots for around 800 members of his close circle.

Accusing the police of not acting against the criminals, Mr. Bellad said that as the Congress had made money through transfers of police officials, it was unable to direct them to act against those involved in theft, supply of narcotics and flesh trade.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.