Funds for repair works

26 November 2021 17:37 IST

The State government has given its nod for spending a sum of ₹2.20 crore for carrying out works at the parade grounds of Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru.

Acting on a proposal from the KPA director, the government approved the grant for developing all weather flooring (asphalting) with drainage system at the parade ground. The funds will be sourced from KSPH and IDCL, which would be making available ₹1.83 crore while ₹36.53 lakh will be utilised from the two agencies’ available savings.

KPA is the State’s premier police training institute.

