Fund crunch stalls open air theatre project in Vijayapura

The dream of theatre lovers of the district to perform at the open air theatre behind Ranga Mandir is yet to be realised as the work is getting delayed.

Though the construction started over a year ago, and the financial approval was given in 2016 itself, the project is yet to be completed. While the main portion of the theatre was completed about five months ago, construction of the steps in the auditorium is yet to begin.

“The government is yet to release funds for the construction of the steps. While ₹71 lakh was earmarked, only ₹30 lakh has been received so far. The government is yet to release the remaining. Only after that, the tender can be invited. Already the main part of the stage is complete and the contractor has given Utilisation Certificate to us,” said an official of the Kannada and Culture Department.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said despite submitting several letters to the government to release the funds, no positive reply has come. In the absence of funds, the department is unable to start the work.

Several theatre artists, like G.N. Deshpande, have been fighting with the government to establish an open air theatre to promote artists. Several districts in the State have such a theatre. After a prolonged struggle, the government agreed and earmarked funds, but since the government has not granted the full amount, the project has remained incomplete though a major portion of the stage is ready for use. The government has also declared to name the theatre after noted and veteran theatre artist late Handiganur Siddaramappa.

“If the work is over, then many local artists and students who are interested in theatre will get an opportunity to perform and people will get a chance to see them,” the official said.