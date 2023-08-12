Fund crunch: No tablet PCs for UG students of Karnataka government colleges since two years

August 12, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Undergraduate (UG) students of government degree, polytechnic, engineering and medical colleges in Karnataka have been deprived of tablet PCs since two years due to fund crunch.

The new Congress government has also not allocated any fund for it either. Students and student organisations are demanding that the government distribute tablet PCs to the students at any cost this year.

Launched in previous stint

The free laptop scheme was launched under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2017-18 for the students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) communities of government or aided medical, engineering and first-grade colleges.

Then, in the academic year of 2019-20, the government had decided to distribute laptops to all first year under graduate and polytechnic courses students, along with the criteria of family income. Those students whose annual family income was less than ₹2.5 lakh were eligible for the laptops.

To bridge the digital divide in undergraduate degree college students, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government rolled out the distribution of tablet PCs instead of laptops in the academic year 2021-22. The government had distributed tablet PCs to all the first year under graduate students of government colleges, including polytechnic colleges.

But, due to fund crunch, the government failed to distribute the tablet PCs in the academic year of 2022-23 and this academic year too, the government has not provided adequate fund for the scheme.

Speaking to The Hindu, Hamsa, a 1st Year B.Sc student from Nrupatunga Cluster University said, “These days, all the education institutions offer online classes and online assignments. Most of the course materials are available only online. Laptops or tablet PCs are very important for students. Most of the students studying in the government colleges are from economically and socially backward communities and they can’t bear the cost of laptops or tablet PCs. The government should take a decision to distribute them and help our higher education.”

Abhilash, 2nd Year B.Com student from a Bengaluru based government college said, “According to the University Grants Commission, 40% of the undergraduate education should be digital. The government has skipped the distribution of tablet PCs last year. But, this year, we hope that the government will distribute them.”

“In the midst of a severe economic crisis, there has been a gradual decrease in the number of poor students who join higher education in the State. To encourage them, a number of measures were taken due to the effect of student movements like providing laptop and Tablet PCs to under graduate students. But subsequent State governments have stopped allocating funds for the schemes and from past few academic years, distribution has been stopped. Even the present government, in spite of growing demand from the student community, has not allocated funds in the budget. No student welfare measure should be stopped in the name of lack of funds. We demand the State government to immediately release funds and restart the distribution of laptops, tabs and other welfare measures as required to encourage poor students to pursue higher education,” said Ajay Kamath, State Secretary of AIDSO.

M. C. Sudhakar, Minister for the Higher and Technical Education said, “The scheme was put on hold for the last two years due to fund crunch. Our government has implemented guarantees, and it has decided to cut down the funds from all the departments under various schemes. But, I requested the Chief Minister to consider higher education as a special case and release ₹223 crore for student welfare schemes and he has agreed in principle. I have asked the officials to submit details about the tablet PCs scheme and we will look into it.”

