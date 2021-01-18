Fund collection for the construction of Ram Temple opposed

Opposing the fund collection drive launched by Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, senior Dalit leader Gurushant Pattedar said the BJP-led government’s move to collect funds for this was unconstitutional.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, he said that PM Modi was collecting funds from common people through the trust in the name of constructing Ram temple. “The government should neither collect funds from citizens nor allocate budget for construction of the Ram Temple,” he added.

The government should instead focus on using public funds for the comprehensive development of society, Mr. Pattedar said.

Many rural areas in India are still devoid of basic facilities such as roads, schools, hospitals, Mr. Pattedar said, and urged the government to spend funds on establishing hospitals, school buildings, residential hostels and irrigation projects.