Fund allocation: Congress MLAs allege discrimination by Govt.

Congress MLAs Yathindra Siddaramaiah, H.P. Manjunath, and Anil Chikkamadu addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Saturday.

MYSURU

22 January 2022 22:17 IST

They say their constituencies have been overlooked

Three Congress MLAs of Mysuru district on Saturday alleged discrimination by the BJP Government in the State over allocation of funds for development works.

MLAs representing Hunsur, Varuna, and H.D. Kote — H.P. Manjunath, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, and Anil Chikkamadu, respectively, alleged that their constituencies have been overlooked by the BJP Government.

Mr. Manjunath alleged that funds had been released for works on the basis of the contractor while other rules on allocation on the basis of the report submitted by Dr. D.M. Nanjundappa Committee had been ignored.

Advertising

Advertising

During the recent allocation, several sanctioned works had been cancelled while a major chunk of the works had been released for Periyapatna Assembly constituency.

Though the D.M. Nanjundappa Committee had classified H.D. Kote as most backward followed by Hunsur as more backward while Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar and Nanjangud taluks were regarded as backward, a lion’s share of ₹6.5 crore allocation has been made only for Public Works Department projects in Periyapatna, Mr. Manjunath alleged.

Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Lakshmana were also present.