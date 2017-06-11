Functionaries of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade to get positions in BJP

K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has said that the functionaries of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, the non-political forum he mentors, will be accorded responsible positions in Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr. Eshwarappa told press persons here on Sunday that BJP national president Amit Shah had also consented to accommodating the functionaries of the brigade in various morchas of BJP.

He said that BJP national leaders were of the opinion that the activities of the brigade would create confusion among voters and activists of the party.

Focus on empowerment

Therefore, as per Mr. Shah’s directions, he has decided to maintain distance from the activities of the brigade and work towards the empowerment of the oppressed sections of the society through the Backward Classes Morcha of the party.

Many functionaries of the brigade have expressed willingness to join BJP and serve in the Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe morchas.

The party will soon take a decision on offering key positions to the leaders who had identified with the brigade, he said.

Support from JD(S)

Replying to a query, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the efforts by the leaders of the ruling Congress party to oust D.H. Shankaramurthy from the post of chairman of the Legislative Council will not be successful. He added that he had discussed the issue with H.D. Kumaraswamy, president, Janata Dal (Secular) State unit, twice, who assured him that he would not join hands with the Congress to dislodge Mr. Shankaramurthy. He said it was unfortunate that a section of Congress leaders have hatched a conspiracy to dislodge Mr. Shankaramurthy from the post for political reasons.

Delayed report

Expressing displeasure against the State government for the delay in releasing the report of the socio-economic survey of various castes conducted by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, Mr. Eshwarappa said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is dillydallying in releasing the report as his own partymen, including Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee G. Parameshwara, were against it.

Though the release of the report would result in factional feuding within the Congress, Mr. Siddaramaiah should display his commitment to the welfare of the oppressed communities by releasing it, Mr. Eshwarappa reiterated.