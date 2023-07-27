HamberMenu
Fully-funded scholarships launched to help girls pursue management courses

July 27, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief mentor of FUEL and entrepreneur Santosh Huralikoppi addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Thursday.

Chief mentor of FUEL and entrepreneur Santosh Huralikoppi addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives), a social organisation, has announced the launch of CSR Impact Scholarships for empowering girl students through fully-funded scholarships to pursue management courses at FUEL B School in Pune.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, chief mentor of FUEL and entrepreneur Santosh Huralikoppi said that 60 girl students demonstrating outstanding academic achievements and leadership potential will receive full financial support for post-graduation and undergraduate courses.

Mr. Huralikoppi said that while the B School has an intake of 120 students, Oracle Company will be extending the scholarships under its CSR initiative to 60 eligible girl students from lower income groups.

Fully-funded

The two-year course will cost ₹8 lakh, including accommodation and books, and those selected under CSR Impact Scholarships will pay nothing. Those interested should apply before August 15. The applicants will be called for a written test and interview based on which the final selection will be made, he said.

Mr. Huralikoppi said that FUEL was founded by Ketan Deshpande, a JBS University of Cambridge Fellow and Ashoka Fellow, in 2007 and so far, it has positively impacted over 1.2 million young lives through education and skill development initiatives under various CSR programmes in India and globally.

FUEL B School is offering graduate courses in management also and it is trying to get fully-funded scholarships for exceptional students through CSR initiatives of corporate companies.

To a query, he said that a skill development centre has already been set up by FUEL in Hubballi and thousands of students have received skill development training there.

Advisor to FUEL Pallavi Huralikoppi and Colonel Vivek were present.

For further details, contact Ph: 8600035498 or email: www.fuelbschool.com /fuelcollege.org.

