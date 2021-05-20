Full weekend lockdown in Dharwad district

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has issued an order announcing complete lockdown for two days from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

According to the order issued on Thursday evening, Mr. Patil has said that barring emergency medical services, all shops and establishments will remain closed on both the days. And, on Saturday and Sunday shops selling fruits, vegetables and milk will be allowed to be operate only between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m..

The order is not applicable to government vehicles and all those involved in COVID-19 duties. The order is not applicable to funerals in which only five persons can participate, he has said.