Full night music festival from tomorrow in memory of Sawai Gandharva at Kundgol

October 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Noted musicians from across the country will present music concerts during the two-day whole night music festival being held at Kundgol in Dharwad district to pay musical tributes to legendary vocalist Pandit Sawai Gandharva on his 71st death anniversary.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, chairman of Sawai Gandharva Memorial Trust Aravind Katagi said that the music festival will be held at Sangeet Samrat Sawai Gandharva Memorial Hall in Kundgol from Saturday.

The music festival is being organised by Sawai Gandharva Memorial Trust in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture.

Award

Mr. Katagi said that during the music festival, Sawai Gandharva National Award will be presented to renowned vocalist Pandit Raja Kale.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad will inaugurate the music festival, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the award and Mr. Katagi will preside over it.

He said that Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, legislator M.R. Patil, the former MLAs Kusumavati Shivalli and S.I. Chikkanagoudar, the former MP I.G. Sanadi and others will participate as guests.

Vice-chairman of the trust Muttanna Tadasur, secretary Asho Nadgir and others were present.

Performers

Prominent artistes who will be performing during the music festival are Pt. Raja Kale (Mumbai), Pt. Ramanarayan Jha (Delhi), Pt. Pradeep Dhond, Dhanashree Kulkarni (Pune); Pt. Ashim Chowdhury (Kolkata), Pt. Harish Tiwari (Delhi), Pt. Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi, Pt. Siraj Ali Khan (Kolkata), Sulekha Bhat (Bhopal) and Meenakshi Mujumdar (Kolkata).