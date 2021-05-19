Full lockdown in Haveri from May 21-25

HUBBALLI

19 May 2021 22:05 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Sanjay Shettennavar on Wednesday announced total lockdown from 6 a.m. on May 21 to 6 a.m. on May 25 with a four-hour relaxation on Sunday for purchase of groceries and vegetables.

In an order issued on Wednesday evening, the Deputy Commissioner has said that all activities are prohibited from 6 a.m. on May 21 to 6 a.m. on May 23 except essential services such as milk supply, hospitals, pharmacies, petrol stations, ambulances and oxygen plants.

He has in the order said that from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, people will be allowed to purchase groceries, vegetables and medicine from shops near their houses in their respective localities. And, from 10 a.m. on Sunday, lockdown will be in place till 6 a.m. on May 25. And, only funerals will be allowed to be conducted as per COVID-19 protocol, he has said in the order.

