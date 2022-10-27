Full-blown Deepavali festivities leave behind heaps of trash on Bengaluru roads

In the last three days, the city has generated an additional 1,000 tonnes of waste aside from the everyday waste, which is around 4,500 to 5,000 tonnes.

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 27, 2022 13:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

People buying fireworks at a stalls in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, ahead of Deepavali festival in Bengaluru on October 23, 2022.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

ADVERTISEMENT

After a two-year pandemic induced gap, Deepavali was celebrated this year in a grand manner. The full-blown festivities left heaps of trash on the roads of Bengaluru on Thursday. Piled up firecracker waste, plastic covers and boxes used for wrapping firecrackers were a common sight in the city.

Also Read
Air pollution levels go up in Bengaluru during Deepavali 

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Solid Waste Management (SWM) officials, celebrations over the last three days in the city has generated an additional 1,000 tonnes of waste in addition to the waste generated every day, which is around 4,500 to 5,000 tonnes.

Parashuram Shinnalkar, Joint Commissioner, SWM, BBMP, said “Apart from dry waste, the city has generated wet waste, including loose flowers and garlands due to the festival. Approximately, an additional 1000 tonnes of waste is generated, which will be cleared by the BBMP within two days. Already, at different locations and zones, we are clearing up the garbage.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Piles of wet and hazardous waste

Both wet waste and hazardous waste were a common sight in the city, including at residential and commercial areas. The KR Market area was strewn with wet and dry waste. According to another BBMP official, the city civic body had already started cleaning the waste by using extra compactors on Thursday. “In the last three days, the waste clearing work has been hit since many pourakarmikas are on leave celebrating the festival. But starting Thursday, waste will be cleared in a day,” he added.

According to BBMP, places that saw the most festival waste included KR Market, Yeshwanthpur market, Madiwala Market, Malleshwaram market, Yelahanka and Basavangudi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had issued a circular to the BBMP to implement the orders of the Supreme Court to ensure proper disposal of the waste accumulated during the festive days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Deepavali
festivals
religious festival or holiday
waste
waste management
urban solid waste
waste management and pollution control
air pollution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app