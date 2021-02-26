Fuel prices: Trucks go off the road

Vehicles transporting essential commodities, however, operated as usual

Lorries across Mysuru city and the district went off the roads on Friday as the truckers struck operations in protest against steep rise in fuel prices, hike in toll fees and also in support of their various other demands.

In response to the one-day strike call given by various truckers’ associations, the Mysuru District Lorry Owners’ Association, with the support of various other goods transporters’ associations here such as RMP Lorry Owners’ Association, suspended goods transport and the truck owners staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office condemning the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices.

Association President B. Kodandaram said the rising fuel prices have severely hit the truckers who were in crisis in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The association urged the Centre to take immediate steps for restricting the hike in fuel prices. The truck owners were facing losses with fuel prices going out of control.

While seeking the government’s intervention to reduce the premiums for third party insurance, he said the hike in highway toll fees had also affected truckers.

Nearly 6,000-plus trucks went off the roads in support of the strike, affecting goods movement, across the district. However, the trucks supplying essential commodities like milk, groceries etc., were allowed to operate.

Threat

The protesting truckers here warned that the strike may be intensified with indefinite suspension of goods transportation if their demands were not fulfilled.

The truckers also sought clarity on the move to scrap old vehicles, including trucks.