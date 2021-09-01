Fuel prices skyrocketing because of wrong policy: Rayaraddi

HUBBALLI

01 September 2021 00:35 IST

‘Centre’s decision to take over District Mineral Fund and mining royalty is good’

The former Minister and Congress leader Basavaraj Rayaraddi has said that by adopting an unscientific taxation policy, the Union government was making people’s life miserable which had forced citizens to condemn the Centre, particularly for its failure to check prices of fuel and essential commodities.

Addressing a press conference in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Rayaraddi said that the fuel prices were skyrocketing mainly because of the Centre’s wrong policy.

“Before 2014, when crude oil prices hovered around 140 dollars per barrel, petrol was sold at ₹70 per litre in the country. However, when the crude oil prices slipped by 20 dollars, despite having an opportunity to lessen the burden on the commoners, the Prime Minister did not do anything. Now, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has gone up to ₹900. And, what is worse is that gas subsidy has also been stopped,” he said.

He said that the BJP was known for divide and rule and its real face was getting exposed now. Even during the pandemic, ₹1.25 lakh crore GST was collected by the Union government and nobody knew where the money went.

Questioning the contribution of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar towards development of the region, Mr. Rayaraddi said that the Congress will come back to power in the local body elections and several development works, including metro rail service, will be introduced in the twin cities.

Good move

He termed the move by the Centre to seize the powers of the State government on utilisation of District Mineral Fund and royalty from mining firms as a good one. He said that the funds under District Mineral Fund were solely meant for rejuvenation and rehabilitation of mining-affected areas. But when the State government wanted to divert the funds for other works, the Centre’s move could not be termed wrong, he said.

AICC member Deepak Chinchore, Satish Turmuri and others were present.