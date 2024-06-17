Fuel price in Karnataka lower than BJP-ruled States even after hike: Siddaramaiah

In a counter to the Opposition BJP’s protest against hike in fuel prices in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that even after the increase in the sales tax on petrol and diesel, the price here is lower than the South Indian and BJP-ruled States.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Siddaramaiah maintained that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi created an environment in which the necessity of tax hike was inevitable and claimed that the situation was created due to non-payment of the State’s share in the tax.

After the hike, price of petrol and diesel in Bengaluru is ₹102.86 and 88.94 per litre, respectively, against ₹107.4 and 95.64 in the Congress-ruled Telangana (Hyderabad). The fuel prices are less compared to prices in BJP-ruled Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said.

The State government increased the fuel price by about ₹3 each on petrol and diesel on Saturday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the fuel price hike would generate an additional resource of ₹3,000 crore and the amount would be paid to the State treasury to be utilised for people’s welfare programmes.

In an obvious reference to allegations that the government had increased fuel prices to fund guarantees, he said the State government would spend ₹60,000 crore to implement “guarantee” schemes in 2024-25.

The BJP leaders alleged that the State had become bankrupt and all development works had come to a standstill in the State by implementing “guarantees”.

After rolling out GST, the Chief Minister said the Central government had limited the scope for mobilisation resources for States. The States have no sources except stamp duty, registration, vehicle tax, sales tax on petrol, diesel and liquor, he said.

The government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2024 staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi opposing the alleged gross injustice done by the Centre in devolution of taxes, grant-in-aid, non-release of drought relief, and denial of permissions to take up water resources projects, for the past few years.