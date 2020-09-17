FSSAI constitutes task force on vegan food

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday constituted a task force to look into guidelines/ provisions for vegan foods in the country. The task force comprises seven members including Shankar Narayan, founder-president, Satvik Vegan Society (formerly Indian Vegan Society), Bengaluru-Byndoor.

Mr. Narayan founded the society in 2004 as a registered charitable trust. The society is a member of the International Vegetarian Union and Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation.

It has its registered office at Hoseri, Yeljit village, Byndoor taluk, Udupi district. To promote vegan food, the society has been organising vegan festivals, putting up stalls at exhibitions, holding vegan talks, taking out school visits, and bringing about awareness among people about a lifestyle said to be good for their health.

ICAR’s retired principal scientist (food and nutrition) Sumedha S. Deshpande, Sangeeta Pandey, Head of Nutrition and Dietetics, Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, Lalitha Appukkutan, NIMS Medicity, Thiruvananthapuram, Palak Mehta, Founder and CEO, Vegan First, Pune, a representative each from the Ministry of Commerce and the Industry and Quality Council of India are the other members of the task force.

The terms of reference for the task force include a look into the definition of vegan foods available across the globe and to formulate a guideline/advisory/ provisions for assessing/ certifying vegan food in India.