Frustrated woman kills child

A woman, frustrated with her husband’s irresponsible conduct in earning a livelihood for their family, strangulated her child at Somanal village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abhinav, and the accused Kavita. Police sources said that Kavita’s husband Sashidhar was working at a petrol bunk. He, however, quit the job six months ago.

The woman was frustrated over the irresponsible attitude of her husband, as he failed to earn for their livelihood.

It is said that Kavita killed the child at 5.30 a.m. The incident came to light only after her husband reached home late at night.

Karatagi Police arrested Kavita and registered a case.