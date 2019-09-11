Karnataka

Frustrated woman kills child

more-in

A woman, frustrated with her husband’s irresponsible conduct in earning a livelihood for their family, strangulated her child at Somanal village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abhinav, and the accused Kavita. Police sources said that Kavita’s husband Sashidhar was working at a petrol bunk. He, however, quit the job six months ago.

The woman was frustrated over the irresponsible attitude of her husband, as he failed to earn for their livelihood.

It is said that Kavita killed the child at 5.30 a.m. The incident came to light only after her husband reached home late at night.

Karatagi Police arrested Kavita and registered a case.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2019 3:47:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/frustrated-woman-kills-child/article29387021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY