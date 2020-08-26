Karnataka

Fruits, vegetable market at Baikampady APMC Yard to remain closed on Thursday

MANGALURU

The vegetable and fruits market at the Mangaluru Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Baikampady, will remain closed on August 27 in view of the death of Mohammed Mustafa, president, Mangaluru Central Market Merchants’ Association, on Wednesday.

President of the APMC Market Merchants’ Association Bharatraj Krishnapura and its general secretary B. K. Imtiyaz said in a statement on Wednesday that the association has condoled the death of Mr. Mustafa.

Mr. Mustafa (59) was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city since over two weeks.

The fruits and vegetable business at the Central Market, Hampankatta, had been shifted to Baikampady over three months ago to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

