‘FRUITS’ portal for land records launched

The ‘FRUITS’ (Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System) portal, a project of e-governance, was launched at the NABARD office here on Tuesday, for validating land details of farmers.
The portal was integrated to the Bhoomi portal of the State for fetching and validating land details. It will eliminate visit of farmers to sub-registrar offices.
Rajeev Chawla, Additional Chief Secretary, e-governance, said that this was the latest initiative from the government to bring all the farmers in the State with land and other details under a single portal.
In this portal, all the farmers will be registered and given a FID Number. Using this number, the financial and lending institutions can access the land details of the farmers as well as their borrowings and take a quick decision on lending to the farmers depending on their requirements. All financial institutions would be brought on to the portal so that at one place, all the data pertaining to the loans of the farmers would be available, he said.
Niraj K. Verma, Chief General Manager, NABARD, said FRUITS portal was the first of its kind in the country.
A. Manimekhalai, Executive Director, Canara Bank, thanked the State government and NABARD for identifying Canara Bank for launching the pilot project and assured that they would take all steps to make the project a success.
