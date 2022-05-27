Fruit fly infestation threatens mango crop, says expert

May 27, 2022 19:52 IST

Growers told not to delay harvest for saving their crop

Fruit fly infestation is looming large on the mango crop and an alert has been issued to growers to protect their crop – harvesting the matured fruits from trees without any delay – from the pest attack amidst the steep drop in output this year with untimely rains affecting the production to a large extent.

The rains reported in most mango growing districts over the last two weeks and the increase in humidity could trigger fruit fly incursion even as growers have started complaining of fruit flies in their orchards that have been threatening the fully-grown fruits.

“Fruit flies can multiply in huge numbers if measures to protect the crop were not taken immediately. In case of any further rains, it can cause further damage to the crop. The best way to handle the situation is to harvest the matured fruits and take steps such as placing fly traps as a measure to save the fruits from getting damaged,” said horticulture expert S.V. Hittalmani.

Another problem the crop is facing is anthracnose, a fungal infection, in which blackspots develop on the fruits. “It is highly risky to leave matured fruits on the trees at this stage. Otherwise it can cause loss to growers. Moreover, there is a good rate for the fruit and they could market the harvested fruits, improving their returns” said Mr. Hittalmani, a retired additional director of horticulture.

Arguing that there is no foolproof mechanism to handle fruit flies, Mr. Hittalmani said the moisture can add up to the problem for the crop. Farmers can suffer losses as consumers won’t prefer damaged fruits. Chemical spray is one of the options to handle fruit fly menace, he suggested.

Sources said officials from the Horticulture Department and the Mango Board authorities have already been getting enquiries from growers on the ways and means of handling fruit flies and anthracnose. In this regard, field visits are being conducted to assist farmers to protect their crop whose production is affected by nearly 40 per cent with the year being an “off-year” for the crop and untimely rains further damaging the output.

Deputy Director of Horticulture in Mysuru Rudresh said the fruit arrivals may pick up now and the season may last till next month since the yield is very less this year. The delayed flowering is the prime reason for low output besides continued spells of rains last year.

The fruits have also turned expensive with poor arrivals, particularly the premium ones. Moreover, mango enthusiasts are not getting the kind of fruit varieties they were expecting. A yield of about 7 to 8 lakh tonnes was predicted this year in the State but the experts are now saying that the output could be much lower. Last year, the State produced around 15 lakh tonnes of mangoes and only half of this production is forecast for this year.

Growers have been benefitted over the lower yield as they are getting handsome prices for their produce. Also, manufacturers of fruit drinks are buying fruits in bulk for pulp extraction. This could be another reason why fruits are not available in plenty despite the start of the season.