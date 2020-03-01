Fruit and flower show begins in Udupi

UDUPI

01 March 2020 00:37 IST

A three-day Fruit and Flower Show, organised by the Department of Horticulture and Agriculture, began on the premises of Raitha Seva Kendra on Saturday, attracting a big crowd.

One of the attractions was the drawing of personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Subhas Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli on watermelons.

Another major attraction was an eye-catching 24-ft-long boat created out of 30,000 flowers, including roses, chrysanthemums, carnations, marigolds and gladiolus. Two fishes, an octopus, a starfish, and a sea horse carved out of a variety of flowers were the other attractions. Also on display was a carving of two structures symbolising two hearts with flowers. There were a lot of stalls related to agriculture and and other related departments at the venue.

A flower rangoli competition will be held at the venue at 10 a.m. on Sunday. A seminar on the benefits of profitable mixed horticultural farming is scheduled on Monday.