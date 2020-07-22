From the farm to consumers doorsteps

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar flagging off ‘VBasket’ vehicles in Hubballi.

HUBBALLI

22 July 2020 18:41 IST

‘VBasket’ launched with an aim to benefit both farmers and consumers

An initiative aimed at ensuring better prices for farmers and also reaching vegetables and fruits at lower prices on their doorsteps of consumers was launched by Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar here on Tuesday.

Launching “VBasket”, under which it has been proposed to take vegetables and fruits to the doorsteps of consumers, Mr. Shettar said that the company had been told to function in such a way that would benefit both farmers and consumers.

‘Raita Sante’

Mr. Shettar said that steps were being taken to set up “Raita Sante” across the State where farmers would be able to sell their produce directly to consumers. “In other States, the initiative has been successful. We have asked officials to study the models in other States and adopt them here,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Anand Jadhav of “VBasket” said that initially, seven vehicles would be used to procure vegetables and fruits directly from farmers. Later, another eight would be added.

“The initiative will do away with the services of middlemen. After procurement of vegetables and fruits directly from farmers, we will process them and then take them to the doorsteps of consumers. The produce will be priced at 30%-40% less than the market price,” he said

He also said that in the wake of COVID-19, cleanliness was being given high priority and all staff had been given masks, gloves and face shields. Consumers, after making them undergo thermal screening, will be educated about precautionary measures, he said.