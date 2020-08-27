From Mumbai to Yadgir comes a helping hand

YADGIR

27 August 2020 19:18 IST

Dabangg star Sonu Sood sends ration to poor family that just saw the birth of triplets

Actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand sending ration for three months to a poor family in Yadgir.

Workers Nagaraj and Padma, natives of Ramsamudra village in Yadgir district, returned from Bengaluru after the lockdown was relaxed.

On August 22, Padma gave birth to three male babies at the district hospital here. But, as there was no job after the lockdown, Nagaraj was worrying about his immediate expenditure and also the education of his five-year-old daughter.

“After coming to know of this, I, on August 24, rushed to the hospital and made a video and sent it to the Bollywood actor. Immediately, his assistant called me and assured me of help,” Mallikarjuna Reddy Hattikuni, a journalist who took the plight of the poor family to Mr. Sood, said.

The actor, who is known to help those in distress and also workers, sent a parcel to the residential address of Nagaraj containing rice, dal, salt, chilly powder, edible oil and other household material that can last three months. It reached the family on Thursday.

“I am happy to see ration that is now priceless for a poor family like ours,” Nagaraj said.

Mr. Sood recently sent a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh to plough his field as the latter was using the help of his daughters in tilling due to financial difficulties to engage workers.

“Mr. Sood who has been helping underprivileged people across the country has addressed the problem of a poor family in Yadgir and this is a kind-of-a-first here by an actor,” Mr. Hattikuni said.

Mr. Sood, who has released a video clip, said that he was happy to help needy people and appealed to others to help such families.

Calling Padma Bhabhi, the Dabangg actor said that he would further help the family, while wishing good health for the mother and her children.