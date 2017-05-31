From Israel, with love: Four zebras as ‘gift’ to Mysuru zoo

Ramat Gan Safari Park at Tel Aviv in Israel is gifting zebras to Mysuru zoo for the second time in a span of three years .

The Israeli zoo is gifting four zebras (one male and three females) to the zoo here and the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZA), New Delhi, has given its approval to procure the zebras which will be a new attraction for those visiting the zoo.

Mysuru zoo is planning to seek the approval of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to complete the formalities for bringing the zebras.

In 2014, the Israeli zoo had gifted four zebras (two males and two females) to Mysuru zoo following its request for introducing new bloodline.

Once the MoEF issues a no-objection certificate, Mysuru zoo will apply for permit from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and clearance from the Deputy Director of Wildlife Preservation (Southern region), Chennai, under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Zoo Executive Director Kamala K. told The Hindu that the zoo has plans to strengthen captive breeding of zebras and therefore approached the Israeli zoo for the second time with the request. “Once the DG (Foreign Trade) gives the clearance and remaining formalities are completed, a team from the zoo will leave for Tel Aviv to bring the animals. CZA had already written to the DG (Foreign Trade) on this,” she said. Tourists may get to see the newly introduced zebras in July since the animals will be put in quarantine for almost 15 days after their arrival, she said.

Two zebras died in 2015 and the zoo management took the help of equine specialists and biologists to keep the three remaining zebras in good health.

The two dead zebras were among the four gifted to Mysuru zoo by Ramat Gan Safari Park.

This was perhaps for the first time in the recent history of the zoo that zebras had succumbed to colic or abdominal pain, though it is a common ailment among equine species. Another reason cited for their death was nephritis.

Green anacondas

Six green anacondas will soon be making Mysuru zoo their home as clearance for its exchange from the National Zoological Gardens, Dehiwala, Sri Lanka, has been given by CZA.

Ms. Kamala further said that the Sri Lankan zoo has agreed to give three male and three female anacondas.

The zoo has one anaconda.