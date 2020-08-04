From hospital, Yediyurappa holds meeting on ventilator beds

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who has been hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, held a review meeting with senior officials over telephone on Tuesday and discussed issues related to increasing the number of ventilator beds in the State.
Karnataka had received 681 ventilators from the Centre under PM-CARES, said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.
In a bid to dispel fears about the State administration being hampered, the Chief Minister held telephonic discussions with senior officials and said the number of ventilator beds were increased by 335 during last week in the State, including 166 in Bengaluru. The remaining 346 are to be installed by the end of this week.
The release said another batch of 1,279 ventilators allotted to Karnataka by the Union government would be received in August. The Chief Minister directed that all these ventilators be installed immediately.
Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu went to Manipal Hospitals in the city and enquired about Mr. Yediyurappa’s health as well as that of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Mr. Yediyurappa directed the Health and Medical departments to take steps for the appointment of necessary staff such as anaesthetics, paramedics and nurses required to utilise these ventilators immediately. He also directed officials to consider the requests of private hospitals in Bengaluru for ventilators required for treating COVID-19 patients and to decide on the terms and conditions.
