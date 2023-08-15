HamberMenu
From felicitating freedom fighters to presenting awards to KSRTC drivers, Mysuru celebrates 77th Independence Day with great enthusiasm

Mahadevappa gave away silver medals, certificate and cash award to a total of 58 KSRTC drivers of Mysuru Division. He also felicitated freedom fighters on the occasion

August 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A cultural programme was held as part of the Independence Day programme at Bannimantap Parade grounds in Mysuru on Tuesday.

A cultural programme was held as part of the Independence Day programme at Bannimantap Parade grounds in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Felicitation to freedom fighters, awards to KSRTC drivers for accident-free driving, march past by security personnel and cultural programmes marked the 77th Independence Day celebrations held in Mysuru on Tuesday, August 15.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, gave away silver medals, certificate and cash award to a total of 58 KSRTC drivers of Mysuru Division for accident-free driving and disciplined service for a long period of time.

Mr. Mahadevappa also felicitated freedom fighters on the occasion. According to a list shared by the officials, freedom fighters Y.C. Revanna, M.B. Halegowda, C.R. Rangashetty and Dr. M. Somashekaraiah, besides wives of freedom fighters viz Mrs. Vedamba, Girija Ashwathnarayan, Mrs. Nagarathnamma, Mrs. Vimalamma, Mrs. M. Premavathi and Mrs. Manikya were felicitated on the occasion.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, reviewing the Independence Day parade at Bannimantap grounds in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, reviewing the Independence Day parade at Bannimantap grounds in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Earlier, Mr. Mahadevappa, after hoisting the national tricolour, reviewed the parade in an open jeep.

A march past was held by units of Police, NCC, Scouts and Guides, Seval Dal, Police Band, Fire Force, KSRP, CAR and various educational institutions. While the CAR platoon bagged the first prize, KSRP’s first platoon and City Civil platoon bagged the second and third prize in the Armed platoon category, NCC Army, Excise and Fire Force bagged the first, second and third prizes in the unarmed category.

A colourful cultural programme was held as part of the Independence Day programme at Bannimantap Parade grounds in Mysuru.

A colourful cultural programme was held as part of the Independence Day programme at Bannimantap Parade grounds in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

In the School Division, the first prize was bagged by girls’ team of Police Public School, the second prize was bagged by the boys’ team of Police Public School. The third prize was bagged by Bharat Seva Dal Boys, according to an official statement here.

The students of various schools and colleges staged a colourful cultural programme to entertain the spectators, who had gathered to watch the Independence Day programme.

Tanveer Sait, MLA; Marithibbegowda and C.N. Manjegowda, MLCs; Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor D. Roopa, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh, Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

