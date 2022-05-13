Karnataka

Friend kills man over trivial row

A BPO employee was killed by his friend who allegedly stabbed him in an inebriated state in Kacharakanahalli on Thursday night.

Jayakumar, 30, had been to his friend Rahil’s house for a party and when both were in an inebriated state, Jayakumar took exception to Rahil not paying the EMIs of a loan he had been surety for. A tiff broke out between the two and Jayakumar reportedly kicked Rahil, angering him. Rahil allegedly picked up the kitchen knife and stabbed Jayakumar in the chest.

“It was not a deep wound, but a very minor one . But it cut a nerve leading to excessive bleeding and death,” a senior officer said. Rahil fled from the spot and is yet to be arrested. 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
death
murder
police
crime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2022 10:23:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/friend-kills-man-over-trivial-row/article65411678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY