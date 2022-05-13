Friend kills man over trivial row
A BPO employee was killed by his friend who allegedly stabbed him in an inebriated state in Kacharakanahalli on Thursday night.
Jayakumar, 30, had been to his friend Rahil’s house for a party and when both were in an inebriated state, Jayakumar took exception to Rahil not paying the EMIs of a loan he had been surety for. A tiff broke out between the two and Jayakumar reportedly kicked Rahil, angering him. Rahil allegedly picked up the kitchen knife and stabbed Jayakumar in the chest.
“It was not a deep wound, but a very minor one . But it cut a nerve leading to excessive bleeding and death,” a senior officer said. Rahil fled from the spot and is yet to be arrested.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.