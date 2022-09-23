Fridays For Future organises Bengaluru Climate Strike held at Freedom Park

Environmental activists, during the ‘Friday for Future’ protest at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru on September 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Following the recent floods in Bengaluru, a section of Fridays For Future (FFF) led by climate justice activist Disha A. Ravi, organised the Bengaluru Climate Strike, in collaboration with several other organisations on Friday at Freedom Park.

The four major demands that were raised during the strike included strengthening of environmental laws, providing and safeguarding the rights of the communities at the forefront of environmental conservation, Implementation of democratic decisions for climate justice and Empowerment of healthy public commons for everyone in the city.

Speaking at the protest Disha Ravi underlined the necessity of the government’s engagement with the public as the first step to tackling climate change. “I feel we have prioritised rapid unplanned development at the cost of the environment and we are witnessing the adverse effects of that. I believe that a lot of civil society and many people have been making an effort in many different ways to engage the authorities, but there hasn’t been enough reciprocation and transparency from the other end,” she added.