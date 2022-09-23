Fridays For Future organises Bengaluru Climate Strike held at Freedom Park

Leesha K Nair
September 23, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental activists, during the ‘Friday for Future’ protest at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru on September 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Following the recent floods in Bengaluru, a section of Fridays For Future (FFF) led by climate justice activist Disha A. Ravi, organised the Bengaluru Climate Strike, in collaboration with several other organisations on Friday at Freedom Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four major demands that were raised during the strike included strengthening of environmental laws, providing and safeguarding the rights of the communities at the forefront of environmental conservation, Implementation of democratic decisions for climate justice and Empowerment of healthy public commons for everyone in the city.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Speaking at the protest Disha Ravi underlined the necessity of the government’s engagement with the public as the first step to tackling climate change. “I feel we have prioritised rapid unplanned development at the cost of the environment and we are witnessing the adverse effects of that. I believe that a lot of civil society and many people have been making an effort in many different ways to engage the authorities, but there hasn’t been enough reciprocation and transparency from the other end,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
environmental pollution
environmental issues
demonstration

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app