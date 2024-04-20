Fresh row over entry of devotees to Beereshwara Temple in Mandya’s Cheeranahalli

April 20, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The centuries-old Beereshwara Swamy Temple in Mandya’s Cheeranahalli village, where Dalits were allowed entry barely a month ago after a discussion among representatives of all castes from the village, is back in the news.

The priest of the temple had placed a table across the main entrance of the temple, creating a hurdle for the entry of devotees.

Advocate Lakshman Cheeranahalli, who had lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya against the obstacles created for entry of devotees, said the temple priest had placed a table across the main entrance to allegedly deny entry to Dalits, but the act had prevented any devotee from entering the temple.

In response to the complaint, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mandya wrote to the tahsildar of Mandya on April 17, 2024, to take necessary steps to ensure that all devotees visiting the temple enjoy equal rights for darshan. Pointing out that all devotees have equal rights to enter the temple and have the darshan of the deity, the official has directed the Tahsildar to have a board put outside the temple that there is no bar on entry into the temple for darshan.

The tahsildar has also been asked to inquire if the priest had placed a table across the entrance to prevent the entry of devotees and take suitable action against the priest if the charges are true.

Responding to complaints of alleged misuse of donations and the yield of coconuts from the trees in the temple vicinity, the Additional Deputy Commissioner has directed the tahsildar to ensure that donation boxes are kept at suitable places and a team of Revenue Department officials open the donation boxes in the presence of devotees, count the donation and remit the same to the temple’s savings bank account.

Directions had also been issued to inquire if the donations made to the temple had been misused.

The tahsildar has been directed to have the yield of coconuts auctioned from time to time and the earnings be remitted to the temple’s savings bank account.