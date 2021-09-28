KarnatakaBENGALURU 28 September 2021 23:46 IST
Fresh notification on ex gratia payment to kin of COVID-19 victims
The State government has issued a fresh notification on payment of ex gratia amount to the kin of people from BPL families who have died due to COVID-19.
As pre the notification issued on September 28, an ex gratia amount of ₹1 lakh would be paid to the kin of poor COVID-19 victims under the Sandhya Suraksha scheme. It also provides for payment of a compensation of ₹50,000 announced by the Centre to the kin of COVID-19 victims from the State Disaster Relief Fund.
