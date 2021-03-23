Fresh notification issued for recruiting 2,800 drivers, conductors

Chairman of NWKRTC V.S. Patil and Managing Director Krishna Bajpai flagging off the new Volvo bus service between Hubballi and Davangere at the New Bus Station on Gokul Road in Hubballi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

23 March 2021 00:38 IST

NWKRTC launches Hubballi-Davangere luxury bus service

Chairman of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) V.S. Patil on Monday said that fresh notification for recruitment to 2,800 posts of drivers and conductors has been issued and depending on requirement, it could be further raised to 3,500 posts.

Speaking to presspersons after the launch of an air-conditioned luxury (Volvo) bus service between Hubballi and Davangere at the New Bus Station on Gokul Road in Hubballi, Mr. Patil said that the recruitment notification issued prior to the COVID-19-induced lockdown was rescinded and now, the fresh notification had been issued.

He said that in the wake of a reported second wave of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, bus schedules in the Chikkodi division and Maharashtra areas had been reduced. “Prior to lockdown, 20 lakh passengers used to travel by State transport buses and these vehicles used to cover 17 lakh kilometres. Now, 14 lakh passengers are travelling and 4,300 bus schedules are being operated,” he said.

Managing Director of NWKRTC Krishna Bajpai said that considering passengers’ needs, air-conditioned multi-axle Volvo buses were being operated now. “We have begun the work on converting old buses into public toilets. Each bus will have two Indian and two western commodes. These mobile toilets will also be helpful for schools where toilet facilities are not available. Depending on requirement, these mobile toilets will be supplied,” he said.

Mr. Bajpai, who is also the Managing Director of HD-BRTS, said that because of COVID-19, lifts on BRTS premises were not being operated. Now, within a week, tenders would be floated for recruiting staff for operating the six lifts.

Directors of NWKRTC Siddalingeshwar Mathad and Ashok Malagi and Divisional Controller H. Ramanagoudar and other officials were present.

Service launched

Earlier, Mr. Patil accompanied by Mr. Bajpai flagged off a Volvo bus service between the smart cities of Hubballi and Davangere.

In all, four luxury buses will be operated between the two cities beginning from 7.30 a.m. till 5 p.m. These buses will have stoppages at Haveri and Ranebennur and for every 1 hour 30 minutes, one bus will leave from Hubballi. At present, ₹240 is the fare between the two cities for travel on Rajahamsa buses and ₹420 for Volvo buses at night. However, for the benefit of passengers, a concessional fare of ₹280 has been fixed for the day services.