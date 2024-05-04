Fresh lookout notice issued against H.D. Revanna, Prajwal in sexual assault case

May 04, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Amid the investigation into the alleged sexual assault case, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that a second lookout notice has been issued against both JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna.

"We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to H.D. Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices..." Karnataka Home Minister said while speaking to the media on Saturday.

"Revanna has also applied for bail for the Mysore kidnapping case as well. One person has been arrested in the case," he added.

Watch | Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: all you need to know

The first lookout notice was issued against H.D. Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna after they sought time to appear before the investigation team. The Karnataka Home Minister had on Thursday told the media that about the lookout notice issued against the father-son duo in the case.

Meanwhile, H.D. Revanna has been booked on charge of kidnapping in connection with the sexual assault case. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the son of a woman who was allegedly "abducted and sexually abused."

In his complaint filed to K.R. Nagar police in Mysuru, the man said his mother worked as a housemaid at H.D. Revanna's home for six years before returning to her village, where she worked as a daily wage labourer. The man later discovered a video allegedly depicting sexual abuse of his mother by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna.

He said that soon after the video was revealed, his mother went missing. He then filed a kidnapping complaint against H.D. Revanna and Babanna on Thursday night. The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The FIR, registered by K.R. Nagar police, also lists H.D. Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two. The FIR was registered hours before the anticipatory bail plea of H.D. Revanna came up for hearing in the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru on Friday. He skipped the summons to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 2 for questioning.

