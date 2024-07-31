ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh landslips at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk; trucks buried, vehicles stuck in traffic

Updated - July 31, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The repeated incidents of landslips have occurred at the village, obstructing vehicular movement for the last two weeks.

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visited Doddathappale village on NH 75 on Wednesday. There have been repeated incidents of landslides at the village. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Fresh landslides at Doddathappale on NH 75 near Sakaleshpur buried a few trucks and disrupted the movement of vehicles on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Karnataka rains updates

The repeated incidents of landslips have occurred at the village, obstructing vehicular movement for the last two weeks. The district administration has allowed the movement of vehicles on the stretch only during the day. The vehicular movement was stopped on Tuesday due to landslips. However, the movement was restored on Wednesday after the road was cleared by earthmovers.

Fresh landslides buried trucks at Doddathappale village on NH 75 near Sakaleshpur on Wednesday evening. The movement of vehicles on the road was disrupted. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

However, again by evening, fresh landslides occurred, stopping the vehicular movement. The heavy machines are deployed to remove the trucks from the debris and clear the road. Drivers have been rescued by the local people.

Earlier in the day, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visited the spot and interacted with officers regarding the measures necessary to ensure the safety of the travellers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US