Fresh landslips at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk; trucks buried, vehicles stuck in traffic

Published - July 31, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visited Doddathappale village on NH 75 on Wednesday. There have been repeated incidents of landslides at the village.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visited Doddathappale village on NH 75 on Wednesday. There have been repeated incidents of landslides at the village.

Fresh landslides at Doddathappale on NH 75 near Sakaleshpur buried a few trucks and disrupted the movement of vehicles on Wednesday evening.

The repeated incidents of landslips have occurred at the village, obstructing vehicular movement for the last two weeks. The district administration has allowed the movement of vehicles on the stretch only during the day. The vehicular movement was stopped on Tuesday due to landslips. However, the movement was restored on Wednesday after the road was cleared by earthmovers.

Fresh landslides buried trucks at Doddathappale village on NH 75 near Sakaleshpur on Wednesday evening. The movement of vehicles on the road was disrupted.

Fresh landslides buried trucks at Doddathappale village on NH 75 near Sakaleshpur on Wednesday evening. The movement of vehicles on the road was disrupted.

However, again by evening, fresh landslides occurred, stopping the vehicular movement. The heavy machines are deployed to remove the trucks from the debris and clear the road. Drivers have been rescued by the local people.

Earlier in the day, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visited the spot and interacted with officers regarding the measures necessary to ensure the safety of the travellers.

