Fresh landslides at Doddathappale disrupt traffic on NH 75

Published - August 01, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The incidents of landslides at Doddathappale village on National Highway 75, near Sakleshpur, continued to disrupt vehicular movement on Thursday as well. Within minutes after clearing the road for vehicles, fresh landslides occurred on the stretch, forcing the officials and workers to be prepared to face the situation the entire day.

The traffic was disrupted on Wednesday evening following the landslides. A few vehicles were buried in the debris. Hassan district administration stopped the vehicles on the day. The NHAI officials, led by P. Praveen Kumar, and the local administration worked throughout the night to clear the debris. Heavy excavators and other earthmovers were engaged for road clearance.

Even as the officers heaved a sigh of relief and allowed the traffic on Thursday morning, they witnessed another round of landslides a couple of hours later. Meanwhile, Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama visited the spot and interacted with the officers.

The travellers on the road are constantly worried about whether they can reach their destination without any disturbance.

