Fresh impetus to long-delayed Export Centre in Mysuru

September 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The long-delayed Mysuru Export Centre received a fresh impetus last week when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Mahesh visited the location in Hebbal Industrial area and directed the officials to call for short-term tender and complete the pending works.

Mr. Mahesh’s visit on September 2 came after a delegation of Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) called on him at the KIADB office in Mysuru to draw his attention to various issues including the much-delayed Export Centre for Mysuru.

Though the foundation for the Centre was laid in 2014 and work began in 2019, it was abandoned by the contractor mid-way, pouring cold water on the hopes of the local industries looking forward to give a boost to exports of products like handicrafts, incense sticks, automobile components, electronic goods etc.

Mr. Mahesh accompanied the delegation of MIA representatives to the Export Centre location in Hebbal Industrial Area before directing officials to ensure early completion of the work by calling for short-term tenders.

MIA Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain, who was part of the delegation meeting Mr. Mahesh, said the State government had already released ₹1 crore while the Centre had released ₹3 crore for the Export Centre.

A total of ₹4.5 crore including ₹50 lakh by MIA was already available for the project. “There is no shortage of funds. The project has been delayed because of the bureaucratic hurdles,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that a delegation from MIA had met Additional Chief Secretary Selvakumar in Bengaluru on July 26, and requested him to use his good offices to facilitate early completion of the project.

The Export Centre in Mysuru is also expected to give a boost to exports not only from Mysuru, but also surrounding regions including Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya and Chikkamagaluru districts.

During their meeting with Mr. Mahesh in Mysuru on September 2, the MIA delegation also sought to draw his attention to the deplorable condition of roads and poor maintenance of street lights in industrial areas in Mysuru

The delegation also brought up another long delayed project — formation of industrial area township in Mysuru.

Mr. Mahesh assured to attend to all the outstanding issues.

MIA Vice President Mr. Vishwanath and Mysuru’s MSME Council President Ravi Koti were also present on the occasion.