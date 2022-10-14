Fresh FIR registered against Murugha mutt seer in Mysuru

A file photo of the Murugha mutt in Chitradurga.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fresh FIR under POCSO Act pertaining to molestation of minors has been registered by the Mysuru police against the seer of Murugha mutt in Chitradurga.

The Nazarbad police registered the case based on a complaint filed late at night on October 13. The complainant first approached Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO fighting human trafficking, and sought help for filing a complaint against the seer.

A member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) said the complainant has accused the seer of molesting her two children. Besides that, the complainant alleged that two other children had been harassed by the seer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nazarbad police has named 7 persons in the FIR, including the seer and the warden of the hostel attached to the mutt in Chitradurga.

The Nazarbad police said the case has been transferred to Chitradurga police.

The seer was arrested on September 1 following a complaint of sexual harassment of minors.