Fresh curbs on petrol pumps, shops

The district administration has announced fresh restrictions on petrol pumps and shops selling essentials in Hassan.
Petrol pumps, grocery shops, milk booths, malls and other establishments that sell other essential things such as vegetables will be open between 7 am and noon on all odd days in a week. On even days, only the circulation of newspapers and sale of milk will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
There is no restriction on medical shops. Hotels are allowed to offer home deliveries. Only two petrol pumps each in city limits will be allowed to open throughout the day.
The administration took this decision after J.C.Madhuswamy, Minister in charge of the district, held a meeting in Hassan.
