Fresh curbs if necessary: DC

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has said the district administration has taken enough measures to tackle the further spread of COVID-19 and the State government has given the administration a free hand to impose fresh restrictions if necessary.

He spoke to presspersons after attending a video conference with Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar. “The test positivity rate has been coming down in the district. Every day we are noticing 130 to 150 fresh cases of infection, against 4,500 to 5,000 COVID-19 tests a day. We are prepared to face the probable third wave of the infection”, he said.

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences has been equipped with a paediatric intensive care unit. The administration has taken measures to enhance infrastructure facilities in taluk headquarters. Regarding the compensation to the people below the poverty line, who died of the infection, the DC said the administration had collected information of deaths reported till December 2020. It would be submitted to the government soon. “We have appealed to the State government to increase the supply of vaccine so that with an effective vaccination drive, we could avoid the spread of the infection”, he said.