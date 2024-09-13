ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh cracks beside road near railway overbridge in Yadgir four years after repairs

Updated - September 13, 2024 10:27 am IST - Yadgir

Cracks could be seen on the edge of the road after the mud underneath slipped

The Hindu Bureau

The road shoulder near the railway overbridge in Yadgir that has developed fresh cracks. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After four years of its repair, the shoulder of the main road leading from Yadgir to Shorapur, near the railway over bridge (ROB) in Yadgir city, again developed cracks when the mud underneath slipped.

A deep crack could be seen in the mud at the edge of the main road. The crack goes for around 10 feet towards Bhima Bridge.

Authorities put up barricades near the cracked area to prevent motorcycles and other small vehicles from going near the damaged part.

Authorities put up barricades near Subhas Chowk, diverting heavy vehicles via District Sport Stadium and Gursunagi barrage towards Shahapur and Shorapur.

They also blocked the road near Gursunagi Village Cross, directing heavy vehicles to take a left turn to reach Yadgir city. Those on two-wheelers are allowed to use the road.

“Why is the same road developing cracks repeatedly? The quality of the work would now be questioned. Last time, the officials took several days to repair it, forcing motorists to use alternate routes. I urge officials to take sufficient time and find a permanent solution for this,” said Mallikarjun Shiragol, a businessman.

The Yadgir Shahapur Main Road, part of the State Highway between Sindagi and Kodangal (SH-16), is used by hundreds of government buses, trucks, and good carriages heading towards Hyderabad and Mahabub Nagar in Telangana, and Gurmitkal, Shahapur, Vijayapura, Shorapur, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

“Yadgir district has not developed as expected. The condition of the roads is very poor due to a lack of maintenance. If officers have not worked efficiently, the district will remain undeveloped. But, we will not keep silent and raise our voice against inefficient officers,” said Umesh Mudnal, a social worker.

