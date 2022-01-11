Karnataka

Fresh COVID cases in Shivamogga, Hassan

Shivamogga reported 133 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Among them, 84 were reported in Shivamogga taluk, 20 in Bhadravathi, six in Thirthahalli, 11 in Sagar, five in Shikaripura, three in Hosanagar, and four cases in Soraba.

The number of active cases is 548 and among them 384 are in home isolation. So far 1,072 people have died in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Hassan reported 130 fresh cases on the day. Of them, 71 were in Hassan taluk, 17 in Belur, 14 in Channarayapatna, 12 in Arsikere, four in Alur, three in Arakalgud, seven in Holenarasipur and two in Sakleshpur. As many as 768 people are under treatment in the district. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1,384 people have died in the district.


