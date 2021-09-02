Hassan

02 September 2021 23:05 IST

Shivamogga reported 22 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Among them eight were in Shivamogga taluk, two in Bhadravati, four in Tirthahalli, one each in Shikaripur, Sagar and Sorab, three in Hosanagar and two from outside the district. As many as 243 people are under the treatment.

Hassan reported 76 fresh cases on the day. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,09,763. So far 1,331 people have died due to the infection in the district.

Of the fresh cases, nine were from Arkalgud, 13 in Belur, 22 in Channarayapatna, 23 in Hassan, six in Holenarsipur, one in Sakleshpur and two more from outside the district.

