Hassan

08 September 2021 19:54 IST

Shivamogga reported 60 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Wednesday. With that, the total number of deaths in the district increased to 1,062. Among the fresh cases, 16 were in Shivamogga taluk, nine in Bhadravati, 11 in Tirthahalli, three in Shikaripur, 10 each in Sagar and Hosanagar and one more from outside the district. As many as 215 people are under treatment.

Hassan reported 51 fresh cases of COVID-19 on the day. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,10,092. Of the fresh cases, two were in Alur, three in Arsikere, nine in Belur, eight in Channarayapatna, 19 in Hassan, six in Holenarsipur and four in Sakleshpur taluk. As many as 638 people are under treatment in the district. So far, 1,338 people have died due to the infection in the district.

