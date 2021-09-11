Fresh cases in Shivamogga, Hassan

Hassan

11 September 2021 20:11 IST

Shivamogga district reported 25 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Among them, 12 were in Shivamogga taluk, five each in Tirthahalli, and Sagar, one in Sorab and two from out of the district. As many as 240 people are under treatment in the district.

Hassan reported 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on the day. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,10,250. So far 1,341 people have died due to the infection in the district. Among the fresh cases, two were from Arkalgud, one each in Arsikere, Belur and Holenarasipur, three in Channarayapatna, eight in Hassan and one more from outside the district.

