Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan district reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Among them, five were in Hassan taluk, three each in Channarayapatna and Sakleshpur taluks and two in Arsikere taluk. As many as 91 people are under treatment. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1,379 people have died in the district.

Shivamogga district reported five fresh cases of COVID-19. Among them, two each were in Shivamogga and Sagar taluks and one in Tirthahalli taluk. As many as 90 people are under treatment. So far 1,072 people have died in the district.