Karnataka

Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan district reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Among them, five were in Hassan taluk, three each in Channarayapatna and Sakleshpur taluks and two in Arsikere taluk. As many as 91 people are under treatment. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1,379 people have died in the district.

Shivamogga district reported five fresh cases of COVID-19. Among them, two each were in Shivamogga and Sagar taluks and one in Tirthahalli taluk. As many as 90 people are under treatment. So far 1,072 people have died in the district.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 7:11:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fresh-cases-in-hassan/article37840153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY