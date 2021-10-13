Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

13 October 2021 20:34 IST

Hassan reported 26 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Among them, two were from Arkalgud, six each in Belur and Holenarsipur, five in Channarayapatna, three in Hassan and four in Sakleshpur taluk.

So far 1,366 people have died due to the infection in the district. As many as 340 people are under treatment and among them six are in the intensive care unit.

Shivamogga district reported eight people on the day. Among them, two each were in Shivamogga and Sagar taluks, and one each in Bhadravati, Thirthahalli, Shikaripur and Hosanagar taluks. So far 1,071 have died in the district. As many as 64 people are under treatment.

