Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday and with that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,10,783. Among the fresh cases, two each are from Arkalgud and Arsikere, one each from Belur, Holenarsipur, and Sakleshpur, four in Channarayapatna, nine in Hassan and one more from outside the district.

As many as 476 people are under treatment in the district. So far 1,352 people have died due to the infection.

Shivamogga reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday. Of them, two each were from Shivamogga and Hosanagar taluks, one each from Bhadravati and Tirthhalli and one more from outside the district.

So far 1,066 people have died due to the infection in the district. As many as 143 people are under treatment, said a bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.