Karnataka

Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,10,762. So far 1,352 people have died in the district due to the infection.

Among the fresh cases, three each were from Arkalgud and Channarayapatna, eight in Arsikere, one in Belur, 22 in Hassan, two in Holenarsipur and seven in Sakleshpur taluk. As many as 465 people are under treatment in the district, according to a communique from the district administration.

Shivamogga reported 16 fresh cases on the day. Of them, eight were from Shivamogga taluk, one each from Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks, five from Sagar and one more from out of the district. As many as 158 people are under treatment.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2021 8:12:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fresh-cases-in-hassan/article36634900.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY