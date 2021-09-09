Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

09 September 2021 20:06 IST

Hassan reported 81 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday. With that, the number of cases increased to 1,10,173 and the death toll went up to 1,339.

Among the fresh cases, one was reported in Alur taluk, 14 in Arkalgud, nine in Arsikere, six in Belur, seven in Channarayapatna, 37 in Hassan, three in Holenarsipur, two in Sakleshpur and two more in out of the district. As many as 655 people are under treatment in the district.

Shivamogga reported 28 fresh cases of COVID-19. Of them, 12 were reported in Shivamogga, three in Bhadravati, five in Tirthahalli, three in Sagar, and five in Hosanagar. As many as 215 people are under treatment.

