Fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

07 September 2021 19:21 IST

Hassan reported 25 fresh cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Tuesday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,10,041 and so far 1,338 people have died.

Among the fresh cases, one each is from Alur, Belur and Sakleshpur taluks, two each from Arkalgud, Belur and Holenarsipur, four in Channarayapatna, 11 in Hassan and one more from out of the district. As many as 729 people are under treatment in the district.

